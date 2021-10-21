Nearly 50 area businesses and nonprofits have been awarded funding through Cheshire County's share of the American Rescue Plan Act to offset losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In August, the county government accepted $7.27 million in funding from the federal ARPA program, which President Joe Biden signed in March. Of that, $1 million was earmarked for the grants — known as the Pandemic Emergency Relief Fund. The local program aims to help businesses and nonprofits recoup losses stemming from the pandemic, including decreased revenue, legally mandated closures, layoffs or overdue bills.
All but one of the 49 applicants were approved for funding, with grants ranging from $1,600 to $20,000, the maximum an organization could apply for. The one case in which an applicant didn't receive funding was because the business was not open during the required timeframe due to a change in ownership, said County Administrator Chris Coates.
To be eligible for funding, nonprofits were required to provide proof of their 501(c)3 status, tax return information from 2019 or 2020 and a recent W-9 form. Eligible for-profit businesses needed to be in good standing with the N.H. Secretary of State's office and provide a recent W-9 form and tax returns from 2019 or 2020.
The following were awarded funding under the county's Pandemic Emergency Relief Fund:
Nonprofits
• Hundred Nights, Keene: $20,000
• Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, Nelson: $20,000
• Ashuelot Concerts, Keene: $10,000
• Bach With Verse, Nelson: $5,000
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of N.H., Stratham but with several operations in Cheshire County: $2,000
• Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, Keene: $20,000
• Cheshire Children’s Museum, Keene: $20,000
• Church of Walpole, Walpole: $10,000
• The Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College: $20,000
• The Colonial Theatre, Keene: $20,000
• Fast Friends, Swanzey: $20,000
• The Gilsum Historical Society, Gilsum: $1,600
• Headrest, Lebanon but operates in Cheshire County: $20,000
• Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, Keene: $7,500
• Jaffrey Civic Center, Jaffrey: $20,000
• Jaffrey Woman’s Club, Jaffrey: $14,100
• Keene Senior Center, Keene: $10,000
• Keene State College, Keene: $20,000
• MAPS Counseling Services, Keene: $7,347.90
• Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, Keene: $10,000
• MoCo Arts, Keene, $20,000
• Monadnock Economic Development Corp., Keene: $20,000
• Monadnock Peer Support, Keene: $20,000
• Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center, Keene: $20,000
• Nelson Church, Nelson: $10,000
• N.H. Dance Institute, Keene: $15,000
• Park Theatre, Jaffrey: $20,000
• Project Home, Keene: $9,000
• Pumpkin Organization of Rindge, Rindge: $15,000
• Raylynmor Opera, Jaffrey: $10,000
• Rise for Baby and Family, Keene: $20,000
• Stonewall Farm, Keene: $20,000
• Takodah YMCA, Keene: $7,500
• Winchester Economic Development, Winchester: $11,100
• The YMCA, Keene: $20,000
Businesses
• Aldworth Manor, Harrisville: $20,000
• Cut and Dry Salon, Keene: $5,200
• Fear of Singing, Keene: $17,000
• Healthy Home Habitats, Keene: $19,700
• LumenMesh, Keene: $17,000
• Marlow Wellness Center, Marlow: $20,000
• Mill Hollow, Alstead: $10,000
• The Melamine Cup, Jaffrey: $6,700
• Terrapin Glass, Jaffrey: $20,000
• The Chesterfield Inn, Chesterfield: $20,000
• The Monadnock Ballroom, Swanzey: $2,000
• The Woods LLC, Keene: $20,000
• WSP Racing, Winchester: $20,000