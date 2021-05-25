Cheshire County has been awarded $300,000 in CARES Act funding, which will be used to support economic growth and job creation, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office announced in a news release.
Awarded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the money will go toward the county’s Monadnock Region COVID-19 Recovery Campaign. It will be used to help "attract a skilled workforce, more visitors, families and higher-education students," according to Cheshire County Grants Manager Suzanne Bansley.
Cheshire County applied for the grant along with the chamber of commerce, Bansley said.
The CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020, is a $2.2 trillion federal relief package that offered assistance to people, businesses and governments amid the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.
“The Monadnock region is one of New Hampshire’s most treasured areas and offers something for everyone — from outdoor recreation to breathtaking views and historic attractions,” Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled Cheshire County will receive these federal funds to promote the region’s landmarks to visitors, which will stimulate economic growth, job creation and recovery from this pandemic.”
The award was also praised by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
Kuster said in the release that the money will help support New Hampshire’s economic recovery as communities begin to reopen to visitors.
This article has been changed to correct points about this grant award and what it will be used for.