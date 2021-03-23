State lawmakers representing Cheshire County voted Monday night to approve a nearly $61 million operating budget for the county this year, which includes conditional funding to outfit sheriff’s deputies with body cameras.
The $60,759,958 budget passed by the county delegation — all 24 people representing local N.H. House districts — is $2,519,789, or 4 percent, less than the budget lawmakers approved last year.
The delegation was considering a 2021 budget proposed earlier this year by the delegation’s executive committee, an 11-member panel chaired by Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland. In a March 8 letter to the delegation, Berch said a $7 million bond the county acquired in 2020 to purchase the current courthouse at 33 Winter St. in Keene, which temporarily increased spending, is the “main factor” in the reduction this year.
Some of the delegation gathered Monday at the county building in Keene, with many other members joining virtually, to vote on the committee’s proposal.
The approved 2021 budget calls for raising $28.9 million in taxes — up 0.6 percent from last year. That’s about half the tax increase that Cheshire County commissioners proposed in their draft budget last November.
The delegation approved the operating budget 17–2, with only Reps. Jim Qualey, R-Rindge, and Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, opposed.
The budget approved Monday includes funding for multiple items that were not in the commissioners’ proposal, including body cameras for members of the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office.
A small but growing number of New Hampshire communities, including Keene, have considered outfitting police with body cameras in an effort to increase transparency, particularly in the wake of high-profile cases of police violence against Black Americans last year. In an October 2020 executive order, Gov. Chris Sununu directed the N.H. State Police to propose funding for body cameras in its 2021-22 budget.
Last year, Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera requested $50,000 in the 2021 budget to outfit his deputies with body cameras over a five-year period, the county’s finance director, Sheryl Trombly, told The Sentinel in December.
However, the Cheshire County commissioners did not include funding for body cameras in their 2021 budget proposal. District 2 Commissioner Terry Clark, who represents Roxbury, Keene and Marlborough, said Monday night that the three-person board was unsure at the time whether state aid would be available to help the county purchase body cams.
The delegation’s executive committee included those funds in its proposed budget, on the condition that the county will only purchase body cameras if it can be reimbursed by the state. (State lawmakers are currently considering the governor’s 2021-22 budget proposal, which includes $1 million to help local police departments purchase body and dashboard cameras.)
The item did not draw discussion from delegation members Monday.
Berch, the executive committee chairman, said after the meeting that he feels there is a “strong sense” among the delegation that outfitting sheriff’s deputies with body cameras is a good idea. The Westmoreland Democrat said he supported the measure in discussions among the executive committee, arguing that the cameras would improve transparency in officers’ interactions with the public.
“I’ve always believed that the public is benefited by transparency, and so is good police work,” he said.
Rivera said Tuesday morning he was pleased the delegation approved conditional funding for body cameras, which would cover the cost of 10 cameras, plus two spares. Adding those devices would be a “win-win for everyone,” according to Rivera.
“It provides that accountability that people are asking for, to see how our deputies conduct themselves in the field, and it also protects our deputies from false allegations of misconduct,” he said.
If the state does not offer funding for body cameras, Rivera said, he may request that the county delegation amend its budget later this year to authorize their purchase from general funds.
The delegation also added $4.7 million to the operating budget Monday to upgrade infrastructure at all county facilities, which County Administrator Christopher Coates said would reduce energy consumption at those sites. Members voted 17–2 to approve the upgrades, with Qualey and Rhodes opposed.
And the delegation amended the executive committee’s budget proposal to add $10,000 for Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire (VNH), which provides in-home nursing, rehabilitative and hospice care in more than 140 towns near the Connecticut River.
Berch, who proposed the amendment, said VNH served 88 people in Cheshire County last year and adding funding for the organization would reduce expenses at Maplewood Nursing Home, a county-run facility. Caring for one person at Maplewood costs about $10,000 per month, according to Berch.
“To the extent that we can keep people from moving into nursing homes and moving into assisted living, there’s money to be saved,” he told delegation members. “… I think its dollar-smart, and we need that service on the western part of this county that we don’t otherwise get.”
Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, argued against the amendment, saying that funding for VNH would likely remain in future budgets, if added this year.
“It’s $10,000 this year,” he said. “Who knows what it’ll be next year.”
The delegation voted 15–4 to approve the amendment.
Also on Monday, Coates told delegation members that the county will get $14 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed earlier this month.
Coates said he expects the county to receive half of that sum within 60 days, but explained that it will not be spent until the federal government clarifies how localities can use that aid.
He added it may be able to fund relief for small businesses and nonprofit organizations, in addition to some county projects, and local municipalities may receive some of the funds, as well.
“We’re going to understand what we can and can’t do,” Coates said.