Jillian Williams and Erin Danforth of Bristol look through the items at the Autumn Frost Farm setup at the Jaffrey Farmers Market on Friday. After picking up Danforth’s wedding dress across the street, they stopped by the farmers market to see what they could find. 

In its celebration of Veterans Appreciation Month, the Cheshire County Conservation District will offer veterans $20 vouchers for local farmers markets throughout September.

The markets in Jaffrey, Keene and Hinsdale are all participating in the program, and veterans can pick up one voucher from each market every weekend. The vouchers are not transferable between markets, but any unspent funds can be used later in the month from the market where they were issued.

This is the conservation district’s third year facilitating such a program, according to the district’s outreach coordinator Benée Hershon. In 2018, the organization met with staff from Vouchers for Veterans, a Rochester-based nonprofit that provides vouchers to help veterans purchase goods from farmers markets across New Hampshire and Maine.

While the Cheshire County Conservation District is not officially affiliated with Vouchers for Veterans, it drew inspiration from the initiative.

The conservation district’s Veterans Appreciation Month isn’t a need-based program — all veterans are welcome to participate regardless of income. But it does address a challenge faced by veterans across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan are almost twice as likely to be food insecure as the general population. Food insecurity is the lack of access to nutritious food necessary for a healthy lifestyle.

And the program isn’t only meant to benefit veterans.

“It also really helps the farmers we work with at the markets,” said Hershon, adding that farmers often have an abundance of produce during the fall’s harvest season. The vouchers can help to advance sales of the extra fruit and vegetables. It’s a win-win, she said, as it channels money to vendors and nutritious goods to veterans.

The program is funded by the Center for Population Health at Cheshire Medical Center and aims to promote the goals of the Healthy Monadnock Alliance.

The TEAM Jaffrey Community Farmers Market is on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. on Main Street. Saturday hours for the Keene Farmers Market on Gilbo Avenue are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Hinsdale Farmers Markets runs the same hours on Sunday and is hosted on Main Street.

People interested in participating in the program must present a valid veteran ID and proof of Cheshire County residency.

