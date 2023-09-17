Cheshire Children’s Museum is piloting an after-school option for parents starting later this month.
Beginning on Sept. 26, the museum located on Emerald Street will host 45-minute sessions for ages 3 to 10 based on a different theme each day, according to educational program director Jamie Champney.
There are 15 spots available for each session. Pre-registration is open and is recommended, Champney added. Parents or caregivers may reach out by calling the museum at (603) 903-1800.
“I’m really excited to offer more to the community,” Champney said. “As a parent myself, we’re always looking for things to do after school, and so I think that offering that and being a part of the community is really important.”
There will be two sessions each day, based on age range. The first will be 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 3 to 5, and the second 4:15 to 5 p.m. for ages 6 to 10. Each session is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers of the museum.
In wanting it to be as accessible as possible, participating children do not have to be at every session to be eligible for the program, Champney said.
“You are able to register for a day, or an entire week's session,” she said. “We wanted to give a lot of flexibility and to be really accommodating to meet the needs of families in the area.”
Champney, who recently began at the museum and previously taught pre-K at Oak Grove School in Brattleboro, said she’s eager to use her 20 years of experience in education in new and exciting ways through her position and the upcoming after-school program.
On Tuesdays the sessions will be about cooking and culture. In the sessions, kids will make food like applesauce and baked pumpkin using local produce that is abundant in the fall, she said. The idea is to get children hands-on with cooking.
Nature watches will be offered on Wednesdays, where children in the museum will look at leaves, acorns, pinecones, apples and pumpkins. Champney said she’d love to be able to make pinecones with peanut butter and bird seeds.
“We will explore the insides of pumpkins and learn about lifecycles, really bringing in the New England fall and autumn theme for nature watch,” Champney said.
Thursdays are called “amazing artists” and will teach kids how to use clay and different kinds of paints, pencils and oil pastels. Staff at WakaDoodles, an open art studio for children in Keene, will come into the museum to help guide these explorations. There will be themes based on the region, but kids will be able to create freely, she said.
“We have themes in mind and ideas, but we’re letting them take the lead,” Champney said.
Fridays will be all about science and sensory, which Champney described as a “blend of messy projects” and science experiments. She will lead the kids in making slime, volcanoes made of playdough and experimenting with apples in different liquids.
“It’s my favorite,” Champney said. “It’s my favorite and I love to get messy, and so do kids … I know my kids love science experiments, so I’m thinking about how to incorporate fall themes into that.”
Champney hopes the after-school pilot program will offer a place for kids to go that is safe, fun and educational.
“I think that it’s really important to keep kids entertained, safe and also just having fun,” Champney said. “It is a place that parents or caregivers don’t need to be here, so that’s helpful for families who need after-school care.”
