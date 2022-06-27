With a hop, skip and a jump, members of the Cheshire Cats, a Keene-based jump rope team, competed in the American Jump Rope Federation’s National Championship for the first time this past week.
At the five-day competition in Cincinnati, the Cheshire Cats placed third in the 14-15 age group in the Double Dutch speed and Double Dutch freestyle events and qualified for Grand Nationals, where they competed against mixed age groups.
“We were really just focusing on having fun but also trying to have the best performance possible,” said Claire Holmes, one of the jumpers. “We felt a sense of pride and relief at the same time; it was more than we could have hoped for.”
Kim Bylancik, the head coach, said jump roping, especially the Double Dutch freestyle event — where jumpers and rope-twirlers choreograph their own performances, doing tricks like backflips and handstands — is a creative and team-focused sport.
During the Double Dutch freestyle event, teams have 75 seconds to perform choreographed tricks to music. The judges require teams to include specific elements in their routines and rank the teams on their presentation and difficulty of the skills, Bylancik said. For the Double Dutch speed event, teams aim to jump as many times as possible in 60 seconds, she said.
Members of the Cheshire Cats, who practice at the Keene Recreation Center, originally qualified for the national event in 2019 but didn’t get to go because of the pandemic, Bylancik said. The team has about 25 members in any given year and sent four of those members to Nationals this year.
“This is a long time coming for them,” she said, describing the competition, which ran from Tuesday through Saturday, as a “whirlwind and amazing.”
Twins Claire and Oriah Holmes, 15, their sister Phoebe Holmes, 11, and Keanan Kleine, 14, competed at the championship hosted at the University of Cincinnati. The jump ropers performed on stage at the Taft Theater in Cincinnati on Sunday during Grand Nationals.
Claire and Oriah — who are both freshmen at Keene High School and have been jumping since 4th grade — said in an interview during their drive back from Cincinnati on Sunday that they never expected to win third place at their first Nationals competition.
“We’ve been working on this for a while now so it’s kind of like our hard work paid off,” Claire said.
Oriah noted that the competition included teams from around the country, which brought their own styles to the floor.
“There were so many big, big teams and it was really cool because they have different skill levels than us,” she said. “It was really great to be around other people who appreciate the sport of jump rope because not a lot of people from New Hampshire know about it.”
Bylancik said jump roping requires a lot of core strength and endurance. The team does a lot of drills and exercises to prepare themselves for events and the older members always serve as mentors and role-models for the younger members who are just learning the sport, Bylancik said.
“Anything that you’re doing, it’s important to have that goal,” she said. “They had that tenacity to continue to work toward a goal — which was really impressive.”
