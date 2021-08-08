NORTH SWANZEY — The competition wasn't fierce, more like furry at the Cheshire Fairgrounds this weekend.
And good sportsmanship wasn't hard to find.
"Congratulations! You did so good," 13-year-old Danica Dicey of Swanzey told Kaylin Staffieri after they finished showing their Boer goats at the Monadnock Barn during Cheshire Ag Days Saturday.
"Thank you! You too!" the 14-year-old from Seymour, Conn. — who won the show — gushed right back.
Kaylin is in her first year showing animals at county fairs and other agricultural events, but Danica has shown goats at the Cheshire Fair for about four years. And after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's fair, Danica said it felt good to be back at Ag Days, a scaled-down version of the fair held Friday to Sunday more focused on farming than previous events.
"It was a lot to do, but it was definitely worth it," said Danica, who spent months working to get her goat ready to show, including washing and grooming it and training with it to walk around an arena. "... I’ve done this, the goats, my whole life since I was really little. And so it just means a lot to me."
And for fair organizers like Deb Wojtkielewicz of Walpole, this is precisely the purpose of the first-ever Cheshire Ag Days.
“It means the world to them," Wojtkielewicz, vice president of the fair association's board of directors, said of the kids who show animals at the fair. "A lot of them worked really hard. It’s year-round. You don’t just get your animals ready for show in a couple weeks. It’s a yearlong project. And there was a lot of disappointment last year. ... But it’s just great to get the kids back out there."
The Cheshire Fair — an annual celebration that has grown over the decades to include rides, games and entertainment such as live music and a demolition derby — would have marked its 82nd edition this year. But organizers needed to begin planning the event in January, and with public health protocols still in flux by April, they announced Cheshire Ag Days as a smaller-scale alternative.
The three-day event still featured plenty of standard fair activities, like horse and ox pulls, animal shows, and truck and tractor pulls. However, Ag Days did not include carnival rides and other amusement stalls, known as the midway.
The absence of the midway didn't matter much for 13-year-old Alexander Linnenbringer of Winchester. He spent most of Saturday showing beef cattle with his younger brother James, 11.
"It’s awesome," Alexander said. "It’s a little new because there’s no midway this year, but seeing as we have animals, we don’t much go out that way. So it’s a little different because there’s less crowds."
For Alexander, whose family runs Grace View Farm, the animals are always the stars of the show.
“Having animals is awesome. They’re usually very friendly, especially these animals," he said of the cows. "They’re friendly and they snuggle with you. And it’s really fun, but it’s also a lot of hard work to keep them fed and watered."
And that hard work, he said, instills valuable lessons.
"For me, I think it teaches us leadership, responsibility," Alexander said.
Ethan Petschik, 13, of Westmoreland, said he loved being able to return to the fairgrounds to show his Southdown sheep. He is in his fifth year showing animals at the fair, and worked with this year's sheep since they were born in late March.
"I think it’s important for people my age to learn agriculture, and learn where these animals come from, how they’re raised," he said. "It’s good knowledge to have."
Not everyone agreed with the virtues of all fair activities. A group of about 10 people gathered outside the fairgrounds gates Saturday afternoon to protest the pig scramble, in which participants are allowed to take home piglets if they’re able to catch them and put them into burlap bags.
A trio of groups from New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts, which have protested the Cheshire Fair in the past, came out again to raise awareness for what they view as a cruel practice, in the hopes of getting fair organizers to remove the event from the festivities. John Kenney, president of the Cheshire Fair's board of directors, said he understood their concerns, but noted that organizers work with pig scramble participants to ensure all of the piglets go to a good home after they're caught.
Ultimately, Kenney said, Ag Days provided an opportunity for people to come out and celebrate the area's agricultural roots, and enjoy the warm, sunny weather at the fairgrounds.
"It’s good to be back," Kenney said. "It’s pulling the cobwebs off everything, so to speak. It’s nice to see people getting out and about, and people are happy to be out and about. ... We’ve lucked out on the weather, so that’s been a plus."
Overall, Kenney said, attendance at Ag Days was down compared to the usual fair, which runs for four days instead of the Ag Days' three, but there was still a consistent flow of people through the gates Saturday.
Along with agricultural events like the animal shows, Ag Days also featured several events geared toward younger kids, including a grilled cheese-making competition, cupcake-eating contest and pedal-powered tractor pull. In the latter event, kids rode miniature model tractors like bikes, with a wooden sled behind them that got a brick added to it every 10 feet, making it increasingly difficult to forge ahead.
"That was harder than eating a cupcake," Everett Munson of Swanzey said after riding a small, orange Kubota pedal tractor about 40 feet. Everett, who is 8½, would know — he also participated in the cupcake-eating competition earlier in the day.
Regardless of the activity at Ag Days, though, Wojtkielewicz, the fair's vice president, said the return of an agricultural celebration to the fairgrounds made her heart full.
"Everybody here is for the one thing in common: the love of agriculture," she said. "Whether it’s truck pulling, tractor pulling, horse pulling, animal shows; if you like agriculture, this is the place to be."
Cheshire Ag Days continue today at 8:30 a.m. More details and a full schedule of events are available at www.cheshirefair.org.