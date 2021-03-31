Keene officials have given a green light to a mixed-use residential and commercial development at a vacant Gilbo Avenue site, near TD Bank.
The Keene nonprofit Chesco, which supports local residents with developmental disabilities and mental health needs, will occupy first-floor office space at the new building. Eight one-bedroom apartments are planned for the second floor, according to property owner Ranger Curran of Keene.
The site is at the south end of the 166 West St. property that housed Friendly's restaurant until it closed in April 2019.
Curran and his wife, Karen, purchased that property last August for $850,000, according to city records. They also own the RE/MAX Town and Country real estate franchise in Keene, though 166 West St. is not associated with the business and is owned by a separate entity run by the Currans, Flyboy Realty LLC.
In addition to the new mixed-use development, Curran said they plan to turn the former Friendly's into a physician's office. Workers have already removed paint from the building's exterior to expose the original brick, he noted.
"We didn’t really like the painted look, especially in that neighborhood where everything else is brick," he said. "... We always liked that lot and thought it was in a great location."
Curran said rent from the mixed-use building is intended to "compensate for the cost of commercial land," since a substantial portion of the one-acre property was previously vacant.
The mixed-use building will measure 12,300 square feet, with Chesco occupying all 12 offices on the first floor, according to two zoning-related applications that Flyboy Realty submitted to city officials last month. Members of Keene's zoning board of adjustment and planning board approved both requests — for a land-use variance and a property subdivision, respectively.
Chesco Executive Director Joan Moura explained that moving from the organization's current office at 426 Winchester St. to Gilbo Avenue will help clients more easily and safely access its services.
"It's a great location," she said. "... A lot of our folks like to walk and come see us."
Chesco, which Moura founded in 1985, has about 20 administrative staff and employs more than 130 caregivers, who provide in-home care and help clients handle daily activities, she said. Moura said the organization's relocation will not affect its aid work, calling it a "lateral move."
"This move is about a different location, not any change in our services," she said.
Curran said the apartments will include hardwood floors and granite kitchen counters. He said rent prices have not yet been finalized but that they will likely be around $1,000 per month.
Construction on the mixed-use development will begin once Flyboy Realty can get building permits approved by the city, which Curran said Wednesday will likely happen soon. That work would occur simultaneously with renovations on the former Friendly's, he said, adding that both projects could begin within a month.
Curran said construction on the new building is expected to take about six months.