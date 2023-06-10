A picture is worth a thousand words.
The Sentinel’s visual team knows this by heart — they’re often behind the lens, capturing the images that help tell the stories of our community.
Now, you can meet some of the journalists who make the magic happen. Join us for our next event in our News and Brews series Tuesday, June 13, from 1-3 p.m. at Brewbakers (48 Emerald St. in Keene). Hannah Schroeder, The Sentinel’s visual journalist, and James Rinker, The Sentinel’s digital community engagement journalist, will be there, eager to meet you and chat.
This is the second event in the series, which began last month when about a dozen people stopped by Brewbakers to talk with Jack Rooney, The Sentinel’s managing editor for audience development.
We’re committed to holding these informal gatherings every month or so to give you a chance to to meet Sentinel journalists and discuss the issues that matter to our community.
Do you have questions about how we take photos and videos for The Sentinel? We want to answer them. Have thoughts on how The Sentinel could engage with its readers on social media? We want to hear them. Who is an interesting person in your community? We want to meet them. What notable things are happening around town? We’d like to learn more about them.
Unfortunately, we can’t pay for your coffee, but we will have free copies of the newspaper and other community resources, along with easy sign-ups for our free newsletters.
Can’t make it Tuesday, but still want to share your thoughts on The Sentinel, and our community? You can reach Jack anytime at jrooney@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8575.
James Rinker is the digital community engagement journalist for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jrinker@keenesentinel.com or 355-8569. Follow him on Twitter @JamesRinkerKS
As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff January 2022.
