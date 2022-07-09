Charlotte A. (Bagster) Lewis, 63, of Keene and a former longtime resident of Fitzwilliam and Richmond, N.H., died at her home in Keene on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Her parents, Beverly (Plante) and Richard T. Bagster Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 24, 1958, in Framingham, Mass. Charlotte move to the area at an early age and was a 1976 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
Charlotte owned and operated her own cleaning service, Charl’s Cleaning Service, for over 20 years. When not hard at work ensuring that her many client’s homes were neat and tidy, Charlotte enjoyed tending to her yard and baking. Her family brought her the greatest joy in her life.
Charlotte is survived by her two sons, James T. “JT” Lewis Jr. and his wife, Nicole “Niki,” of Fitzwilliam, and Nicholas Lewis of Keene; three grandchildren, Kyla Lewis, Julia Lewis and Lacey Stevens; her mother, Beverly Bagster, of Keene; three brothers, Richard T. Bagster Jr. of San Antonia, Texas, James Bagster, of Winchester and Joseph Bagster and his wife, Cheryl, of Keene; two sisters, Cynthia Tate and her husband, Doug, of Rindge, and Marcy Johnson and her husband, David, of Troy; her aunts and uncles, Steve and Diane Romano of Florida and Lorraine Palanzi of Holliston, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her husband, James T. Lewis Sr. and a sister, Beverly Tommila, predeceased Charlotte.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Royalston Road, Fitzwilliam. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Lewis’ memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey, NH 03446; or the Next Level Church, 570 Park Ave., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
