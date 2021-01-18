CONCORD — A longtime Republican state representative from Charlestown has been named to the N.H. House speaker’s leadership team.
N.H. Rep. Steven Smith was appointed deputy speaker, according to a news release. Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, also announced several other leadership appointments, including Kim Rice, R-Hudson, speaker pro tempore; Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, House majority leader; Fred Doucette, R-Salem, and Laurie Sanborn, R-Bedford, deputy majority leaders; Jeanine Notter, R-Merrimack, House majority whip; and Andrew Renzullo, R-Hudson, and Len Turcotte, R-Barrington, majority senior advisers.
In addition to Charlestown, Smith represents Acworth, Langdon, Goshen, Lempster and Washington in Sullivan County House District 11.
“I am proud to be working alongside a diverse and talented group of legislators that represent a cross-section of the House,” Packard said in a prepared statement. “The last two years we were successful because we worked together and remained unified. We are in unprecedented times, and I truly believe with this leadership team we will continue to work together to address the ever growing needs and critical issues of our state and our citizens.”
The news release notes that Rice and Osborne had been appointed to their posts Dec. 2 by Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack. Hinch died Dec. 9 due to COVID-19.