CHARLESTOWN — Breige Reilly was asleep early Saturday morning when her pit bull, Sadie, burst into the room and jumped on the bed, barking loudly.
Reilly, 32, initially thought Sadie was agitated — per usual — by a noise in the woods around her Meany Road home. But she quickly noticed flames shooting into the double-wide mobile home from near its furnace.
Grabbing her purse, Reilly fled to her car unharmed and called 911.
By the time a Charlestown police officer arrived several minutes later, just after 5:15 a.m., the house had filled with heavy smoke and fire was coming through the roof, according to Chief Patrick Connors.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within half an hour, Connors said Tuesday, but not before it did extensive damage, making the structure a total loss.
Reilly, who lost all her belongings, credits Sadie with saving her life. Fortunately, she said, her two daughters — Madalynn, 12, and Harper, 8 — were sleeping at their dad’s place in Keene that night.
“I’m just so grateful,” she said Tuesday. “That would have been so traumatizing for them.”
In the days following the fire, Reilly said she’s stayed at the Best Western hotel in Springfield, Vt. Her first two nights there were covered by the American Red Cross, but she’s since had to pay out of pocket.
Reilly, a Charlestown native, said she’d eventually like to rebuild on Meany Road, where she lived for five years.
“I want to stay in the area,” she said, explaining that her older daughter has some of the same Charlestown Middle School teachers whom she had while growing up. “I don’t want my kids to move to a different school.”
Complicating that plan, however, is the fact that Reilly stopped paying for homeowners’ insurance three months ago. After leaving a health care job in Hanover last year so she could be closer to her daughters each day, in case their classes suddenly went remote, she said other costs needed attention.
“When you’re prioritizing your bills, you think car insurance … groceries and your [utilities] bill,” she said. “The last thing you think is that your house is going to catch on fire.”
An online fundraiser to support Reilly, who recently found new work, and her daughters had raised more than $6,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Complete strangers have reached out to offer spare beds, she said, and local churches want to give them furniture and home goods.
“Everybody’s offered so much help and support,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed by the messages. It’s beautiful, just to know there’s people that care.”
In a phone interview, Reilly said she suspects the fire — an electrical blaze that started between the mobile home’s ceiling and roof, investigators concluded — may have been due to a wiring problem stemming from when she had a new roof installed last month.
But because the structure was damaged so badly, Anthony Booth, an investigator with the N.H. Fire Marshal’s office, said Tuesday there was no way to determine a specific cause for the fire, which isn't considered suspicious. In addition to a wiring issue, Booth said it could have started if heat from a stovepipe ignited combustible material or if the bathroom fan’s motor seized, causing it to heat up.
“There’s not enough evidence to say what failed,” he said. “… You can speculate all kinds of things about that.”
Crews from Acworth, Charlestown, Langdon, North Walpole, Unity and Springfield, Vt., responded to the fire, according to Connors, the police chief. Golden Cross Ambulance was also on scene, and firefighters from Ascutney, Vt., covered the local station, he said.
Connors said the engines had some trouble getting up Reilly’s long driveway due to the inclement weather Saturday morning but were ultimately able to extinguish the fire quickly.
To find the online fundraiser for Reilly and her family, visit www.gofundme.com and search, "Charlestown Family of 3 Lost Everything in Fire."