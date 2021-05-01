WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. — A 22-year-old Charlestown woman died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Weathersfield Center Road, authorities said.
Tess R. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of Wellwood Orchard Road, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. Authorities were called to the crash at about 12:20 a.m., following a report of a single vehicle that had struck a tree.
Johnson, the lone occupant of the 2017 Subaru Legacy, was wearing a seat belt, according to the news release.
Police are still investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.