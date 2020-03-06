Operating budget: $5,800,184, which includes $4,993,266 for the town’s operating budget, $455,686 for the water fund’s operating budget and $351,232 for the sewer fund’s operating budget. This is up $141,822, or about 2.5 percent, from the $5,658,362 budget voters approved last year. If the budget proposal fails at the polls, a default budget of $5,427,818 will go into effect.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Aside from the budget, the biggest-ticket spending request on this year’s warrant is a $2.9 million bond to build a new fire station and renovate other public buildings. Town officials at Charlestown’s deliberative session last month said the roof of the current station on Main Street leaks, the building is moldy and doesn’t have enough storage room for gear, and the foundation is deteriorating. The article would require a three-fifths majority to pass.
Another matter that drew significant discussion at last month’s session is a request for the selectboard to enter into a decade-long lease-to-purchase agreement for a new pumper/tanker truck for the fire department. The total cost over the life of the agreement would be just shy of $616,765, according to the article, which asks to raise $105,510 for the first year’s principal and interest payment. Voters will also be asked to accept a $40,000 donation from the Old No. 4 Fire & Hose Co. to use this year as a down payment on the principal. The agreement would contain an escape clause.
Also on the warrant: A request to add $25,000 to the Real Estate Appraisal Capital Reserve Fund and $60,962, to be drawn from unassigned fund balance, to a transfer station vehicle capital reserve fund
Contested races: Incumbent Chairman Steven Neill, William J. Rescsanski and Scott Wade for two three-year terms on the selectboard; Robert Beaudry, Nancy L. Houghton, William J. Rescsanski, John Streeter and Jeremy C. Wood for a one-year term on the selectboard; Gabriel Bailey (currently an alternate), incumbent Chairman Robert T. Frizzell, Alan Putnam, incumbent Rose Smith-Hull and Jeremy C. Wood for two three-year terms on the planning board; incumbent Gabriel Bailey, incumbent Robert L. Davis and Scott Wade for two three-year terms on the finance committee; and incumbent Patricia Chaffee and Trina Dearborn for a one-year term on the finance committee
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Charlestown Senior Center, 223 Old Springfield Road. Since Charlestown is an official-ballot town, voters will consider the entire warrant at the polls.