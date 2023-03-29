CHARLESTOWN — Voters approved a $6,415,201 operating budget in the annual town election Tuesday but rejected a proposal to make the position of fire chief one elected by members of the department.
The spending plan, approved 411-233, is up $173,852, or 2.8 percent, from the $6,241,349 budget passed last year.
Voters also approved, 497-137, raising $22,500 to replace a culvert on Acworth Road to allow better access to the town forest. This money will come from unassigned fund balance and not from taxes.
A petitioned warrant article asking to make the fire chief a position elected by members of the Charlestown Fire Department was rejected, 364-290. The selectboard did not recommend the article.
Voters approved, 508-138, establishing a capital reserve fund, and placing $94,232 into it from any unassigned fund balance, for maintaining, constructing or reconstructing town bridges. The article specifies that the selectboard and highway superintendent will be the agents to expend this fund.
Voters also approved, 544-124, raising $3,000 to replace or repair emergency services communications equipment.
A petitioned article — which the selectboard did not recommend — that called for decreasing the selectboard from five members to three was rejected, 347-324.
Patricia Chaffee was re-elected to a three-year term as clerk/tax collector, defeating Peggy Jellie, 421-255.
Diane Town defeated Robert Davis, 314-209, for a three-year term as cemetery trustee.
Stacy Hassett and incumbent Alan Putnam were elected to three-year terms on the planning board with 353 and 459 votes respectively, while another incumbent, Bill Rescsanski, received 239 and lost his seat on the panel.
Meg Lambert defeated James Randall Lupolt, 445-101, to win a one-year term as library trustee.
Elected without contest: Trish Patrick and Nancy Houghton, selectboard, three years; Barbara Hewes, trustee of trust funds, three years; Clifford Stark and Milinda Scott, library trustees, three years; Linda Stewart, treasurer, one year; Adam Choquette, Sarah Anne Davis and Trina Royce, finance committee, three years; Robert Davis, finance committee, two years; Steven Neill, finance committee, one year.
Since it follows an official-ballot town meeting format, Charlestown voters consider all warrant articles at the polls. The elections were postponed two weeks because of the storm.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.