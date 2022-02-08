CHARLESTOWN — All 18 of Charlestown’s proposed warrant articles will appear on the ballot in March, though voters amended a few of them at Saturday’s deliberative session, according to meeting minutes.
About 40 people gathered at the Charlestown Middle School that morning to discuss this year’s articles, including a proposed operating budget of $6,241,349 (with a $5,417,545 default budget). Those amounts include money for the water-fund and sewer-fund operating budgets.
Voters also moved to the ballot an article that would see the selectboard enter a seven-year lease-to-purchase agreement for a $228,000 10-wheel truck for the town’s highway department and raise $35,000 for the first year’s principal and interest. The agreement would include an “escape clause,” in case voters don’t approve the lease payments in the future.
Other articles include a building code change proposed by the planning board that would allow only mobile homes built or assembled in the last five years to be brought into Charlestown for placement; an optional tax exemption for people with solar-energy systems on their properties; and raising $5,000 for the Fort at #4 museum.
Voters discussed and approved a few amendments at Saturday’s deliberative session.
One petition article seeks to establish an ad hoc committee to develop a town manager job description and target compensation, and create a chart that outlines suggested reporting relationships among town officials, according to the warrant. The original article proposed raising $5,000 to “support the efforts of this committee in communicating its findings with the community,” but at Saturday’s session, residents voted by paper ballot, 30-13, to reduce that figure to $0.
Charlestown residents will vote articles up or down at the polls March 8 at the Charlestown Senior Center on Springfield Road.
