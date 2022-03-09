CHARLESTOWN — Voters approved a $6.2 million operating budget Tuesday, but shot down a few proposals, including one to study hiring a town manager.
The petition article — which the selectboard did not recommend — called for creating a seven-member ad hoc committee to develop a town manager job description and compensation, as well as a hierarchy among town officials, according to the warrant. The vote failed 250-155.
Residents also rejected a petition article for the town to discontinue a section of Borough Road, and a proposal that would allow the selectboard to establish and amend fees as outlined by a state law (RSA 41:9-a II).
Voters narrowly approved a proposal to enter a lease-to-purchase agreement for a $228,000 10-wheel truck for the town’s highway department and raise $35,000 for the first year’s principal and interest. The article succeeded, 209-200.
Other voter-approved articles included one to change the town’s building code to allow only mobile homes built or assembled in the past five years to be brought to Charlestown for placement; another to raise $5,000 for the Fort at No. 4 museum and historic site; and an optional property tax exemption for properties equipped with solar energy systems.
There were two contested races:
In the race for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist, Linda Stewart bested Ronald Logerfo, 294-99.
Incumbent Richard Lincourt lost his seat in a three-way race for two seats on the planning board. Those three-year terms went to Richard Carter (234 votes) and Keith Weed (196 votes). Lincourt received 186 votes.