Charlestown voters passed all but one article on the 2021 town warrant Tuesday, and elected a pair of new selectboard members.
Voters approved the town’s proposed budget of $5,914,950, which is up about 2 percent from the $5,800,184 approved last year, by a vote of 430 to 248.
Also approved was a proposal to bond $4.6 million for a new water-system project which is aimed at addressing arsenic levels and increasing the town’s water capacity. The article passed by a vote of 458 to 207, meeting the required three-fifths supermajority.
Voters also passed an article that will enable the town to bond $2.1 million for the installation of a fiber-optic network serving residential and business locations. The article was approved 449 to 227, also reaching the required three-fifths supermajority.
The only article that did not pass was a request for the town to spend $190,000 to lease a six-wheel truck for the highway department. The article was narrowly defeated by a vote of 348 to 321.
Shelly Blouin-Andrus and Jeremy C. Wood secured three-year terms on the selectboard with votes of 310 and 268 respectively. They beat out Nancy Houghton (264), Steven Neill (237) and John W. Streeter (171).
In addition, Alissa Bascom and Patricia Chaffee won three-year terms on the planning board, with 425 and 326 votes respectively, defeating Walter Spilsbury, who had 263 votes, and Rose Smith-Hull, who had 186 votes.
Meanwhile Diane Town and Judith Baraly, an incumbent, won three-year terms as library trustees with votes of 437 and 341 respectively, defeating Karen Haskell’s 253 votes. Also, Dennis Piper beat Gerard Kilyk for a three-year term as cemetery trustee by a vote of 351 to 174.
The following people won their races without contest: Patricia Royce for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds; Michelle Snide for a three-year term as treasurer; Patricia Chaffee and David Richardson for three-year terms on the finance committee and Trina Royce for a two-year term on the finance committee.