Voters were quiet during Charlestown's annual deliberative session Saturday morning, with few warrant articles yielding discussion or proposed amendments.
This year's meeting brought about 40 people to Charlestown Middle School's gymnasium, with another 20 watching via Zoom. The virtual option was strictly for viewing the meeting, and those who wished to participate had to attend in person. (The Sentinel viewed the session remotely.)
The article that yielded the most discussion — albeit still minimal — and the only proposed amendment was in regard to a new water-system project, aimed at addressing arsenic levels and increasing the town's water capacity.
"The reality is it's time to fix this water problem," said Selectboard Chairman Albert St. Pierre.
Officials are asking for approval to issue $4.6 million in bonds to support the project. The article would also authorize the board to apply for and accept state, federal or other aid for the project.
In North Charlestown specifically, the board explained Saturday, there are arsenic levels of 8 to 11 parts per billion.
In 2019, the state reduced the level of arsenic allowed in public drinking water from 10 parts per billion to 5.
Terry Spilsbury, a member of the town's finance committee, asked for a line of the article to be amended to clarify that voters' taxes won’t immediately be affected by approving it.
He also asked that the article be amended to say only $2.9 million will be raised through bonds, with the remaining cost likely to be secured through grants.
However, those present during Saturday's meeting were hesitant to do so.
"I don't think we should be putting a price limit on what it costs to fix people's water systems that affect our homes, families, children in our school," said selectboard member Scott Wade.
Ultimately, the amendment was shot down.
Other articles discussed Saturday included one proposing a $2.1 million bond for a broadband Internet project. The selectboard noted that 91 percent of Charlestown addresses are unserved by broadband providers, and that this article would help mitigate that in a digital age.
Similar to the water project, the approval of this article would allow the selectboard to apply for and accept state, federal or other aid.
Those interested in the updated service would pay a maximum fixed rate of $10 per month, while those who don't want it would have no change in their fees.
Additionally, the selectboard presented a proposed budget of $5,914,950, which would include a town operating budget of $4,762,737, along with $723,822 for the water fund operating budget and $428,391 for the sewer fund operating budget. The article notes that if voters approve the bond for the water-system project, the water fund budget will be reduced by $230,000.
Three separate articles also propose entering into lease-to-purchase agreements for highway vehicles and would raise funds for the first year’s payments.
They are a five-year, $120,000 agreement for a one-ton truck ($25,972 for the first year); a seven-year, $140,000 agreement for a backhoe ($22,293 for the first year); and a seven-year, $190,000 agreement for a six-wheel truck ($30,141 for the first year). All of these agreements contain escape clauses.
Residents will vote on the warrant articles March 9 at the Charlestown Senior Center.