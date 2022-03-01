CHARLESTOWN — Voters will have their say on this year’s warrant — which includes a $6.2 million proposed budget — next Tuesday.
Budget proposal: The $6,241,349 proposed operating budget represents a roughly 5.5 percent increase over the figure voters approved last year. Should the proposal fail at the polls, a $5,417,545 default budget would go into effect.
Hot topic: A petition article seeks to establish an ad hoc committee to develop a town manager job description and target compensation, and create a chart that outlines suggested reporting relationships among town officials, according to the warrant. The proposed committee would have seven members: two from the selectboard, one from the planning board, one from the finance committee and three community members.
Initially, the article called for allocating $5,000 to “support the efforts of the committee in communicating its findings with the community.” But at the town’s deliberative session last month, voters decided 30-13 to reduce that figure to zero.
Other warrant articles: Voters will decide whether the selectboard enters a lease-to-purchase agreement for a $228,000 10-wheel truck for the town’s highway department and raise $35,000 for the first year’s principal and interest. The agreement would include an “escape clause,” in case voters don’t approve the lease payments in the future.
Another article seeks to change the town’s building code to allow only mobile homes built or assembled in the past five years to be brought to Charlestown for placement.
Contested races: There are two contested races, according to the town’s sample ballot. Ronald Logerfo and Linda Stewart both filed for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist.
Richard Carter, incumbent Richard Lincourt, and alternate Keith Weed filed for two three-year seats on the planning board.
Voting: Residents can cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Senior Center. Since Charlestown follows an official-ballot format, voters will act on all warrant articles at the polls.