CHARLESTOWN — Next month, residents will vote on the annual town meeting warrant, which includes a proposed $6.4 million operating budget and a petition article to make the position of fire chief one elected by members of the department.
Since Charlestown follows an official-ballot format for town meeting, residents vote all proposals up or down at the polls. Voting is slated to take place Tuesday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the senior center at 223 Old Springfield Road.
Here’s a look at Charlestown’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $6,415,201, up $173,852, or 2.8 percent, from the $6,241,349 budget voters approved last year. If this article is voted down, the default budget of $6,224,082 would take effect.
Up for consideration:
To see if the town will raise $22,500 to replace a culvert on Acworth Road to allow better access to the town forest. This money would come from unassigned fund balance and not from taxes.
A petition warrant article calls for a vote to make the fire chief a position elected by members of the Charlestown Fire Department. If approved, this change would take effect one year from the vote. According to the warrant, the selectboard does not recommend this article.
Another proposal asks to establish a capital reserve fund, and to raise $94,232 from any unassigned fund balance, for maintaining, constructing or reconstructing town bridges. The article further requests that the selectboard and highway superintendent are named as agents to expend this fund.
Other warrant articles include:
Whether to raise $3,000 to replace or repair emergency services communications equipment.
A petition article — which the selectboard does not recommend — calls for decreasing the selectboard from five members to three.
