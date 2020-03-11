CHARLESTOWN — Despite approving nearly the entire warrant Tuesday, Charlestown voters rejected a proposal to construct a new fire station and renovate other buildings. The $2.9 million project, which would have needed a three-fifths vote to pass, failed with 796 votes opposed and 614 in favor.
Residents approved a $5.8 million operating budget, including $4,993,266 for the town’s general municipal operations in addition to $455,686 for the water fund and $351,232 for the sewer budget by a vote of 753 to 643.
Voters approved all but two of 10 articles on the warrant for Tuesday’s annual town meeting. Since Charlestown is an official-ballot community, voters considered the entire warrant at the polls.
Aside from the fire station, the only other article voters shot down was one that asked to allocate $2,000 for transitional and communication expenses relating to the proposed withdrawal of Charlestown from the Fall Mountain Regional School District. The withdrawal was presented to voters in Fall Mountain’s five member communities on the school district’s warrant, but failed.
Charlestown citizens voted 821 to 572 in favor of earmarking $60,962 for the town’s Transfer Station Roll Off Truck Capital Reserve Fund and in a 771 to 629 vote, approved $25,000 for the Real Estate Appraisal Capital Reserve Fund. They also voted 1,006 to 382 to establish an Ambulance Equipment Maintenance Reserve Fund and allocate $7,000 to that fund.
Voters elected to enter into a 10-year lease-to-purchase agreement to acquire a new pumper/tanker truck for the Charlestown Fire Department at a total cost of $616,764.50, by a margin of 792 to 621. Also approved was an article enabling the town to appropriate $5,000 to the Charlestown Senior Center. That proposal passed, 1,121 to 272.
Elections:
Scott Wade and William Rescsanski won three-year terms on the selectboard with votes of 691 and 570 respectively. Rescsanski narrowly shut out incumbent Steven Neill, who finished with 564. John Streeter secured a one-year term on the selectboard with 315 votes, beating out Nancy Houghton (306) Robert Beaudry (284), Jeremy Wood (221) and Rescsanski (114).
Gabriel Bailey, currently an alternate, and Alan Putnam won three-year terms on the town planning board with 649 and 531 votes, respectively. They defeated Wood, (366 votes) and incumbents Robert Frizzell (348 votes) and Rose Smith-Hull (292 votes).
Incumbent Bailey was also elected to a three-year term on the town finance committee with 890 votes, along with Scott Wade, who had a small edge over incumbent Robert Davis, beating him by a vote of 558 to 551. Incumbent Patricia Chaffee beat Trina Dearborn for a one-year term on the finance committee by a vote of 863 to 387.
In the trustee of the trust fund election, incumbent Barbara Hewes received 39 votes, narrowly defeating Jeremy Wood, who received 34 votes.
The following were elected without contest: Patricia Chaffee to a one-year term as town clerk/tax collector (1,235 votes); Emily St. Pierre for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (1,183); James Fowler (850) and Shannon Glidden (936) to three-year terms as library trustees; and Rose Smith-Hull for a three-year term as cemetery trustee (1,175).