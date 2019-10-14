Two Charlestown residents are among 25 people arrested in Sullivan County last week as a result of a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled drugs, according to police.
On Oct. 10, more than a dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Charlestown Police Department, participated in Operation West Alliance, which investigated the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, bath salts and opioid-based narcotics in New Hampshire, according to a news release from the Claremont Police Department. Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, mushrooms, bath salts and marijuana during the operation, the release says.
Rayhan Atta and Kaylee Clark, both of Charlestown, were charged with possession of controlled drugs and resisting arrest as a result of the operation, according to the release.
Several more arrests are anticipated, the release says.
