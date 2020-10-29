Residents in New Hampshire’s Senate District 5, a large swath of the state’s Upper Valley, will have a new senator in Concord next year.
Outgoing Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover, announced in May that she would not seek re-election after representing the district — which covers Charlestown, Canaan, Claremont, Cornish, Enfield, Hanover, Lebanon, Lyme and Plainfield — for a pair of two-year terms.
Suzanne “Sue” Prentiss, a Lebanon Democrat and city councilor, will face Timothy O’Hearne, a Charlestown Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election to replace Hennessey. Here’s a look at the candidates:
Suzanne Prentiss
Prentiss, 56, is the executive director of the American Trauma Society, a nonprofit that advises federal and state lawmakers on policy for treating people with physically traumatic injuries. She has lived in the district for 18 years and currently resides in Lebanon, where she has been a city councilor since 2009 and served as mayor from 2017 to 2019.
Prentiss defeated Beatriz Pastor, a former state representative from Lyme, in the Sept. 8 Democratic primary by just 72 votes.
Touting her public health bona fides, which include prior roles directing emergency medical services for the N.H. Department of Safety and Concord Hospital, Prentiss explained that she is running for office to help the state handle the coronavirus pandemic. While at Concord Hospital, she advised the state on its response to SARS and H1N1 and also oversaw the hospital’s efforts to prepare for a possible Ebola outbreak.
“I want to put the experience that I have to work for all of us,” she said.
Among her legislative priorities, Prentiss called for greater investment in New Hampshire’s regional public health networks (RPHNs), which she said will be responsible for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to offering more resources, she argued that the state must determine which state agency is most qualified to manage the RPHNs — which are currently run by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services — before they are charged with responding to the current pandemic and future public health crises.
“Looking forward, I think we have to make strategic investments and build out that capacity so it’s not reacting [to future emergencies],” she said. “Public health is a really proactive sport.”
Prentiss said she would support amending state law to include legal protections for abortion procedures, which are currently extended by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. She also expressed concern that Gov. Chris Sununu, if re-elected, would again nominate N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald for chief justice of the state Supreme Court, noting MacDonald’s past associations with anti-abortion politicians. (MacDonald, who told the Executive Council he sees Roe v. Wade as settled law, was rejected by the council last year after being nominated to fill the vacancy on the court.)
Emphasizing the importance of high-speed Internet for remote workers, teachers and students during the pandemic, as well as telehealth patients, Prentiss said she is committed to pursuing broadband expansion.
“It’s become really a basic human right,” she said. “Kids shouldn’t have to go to Panera Bread to do their homework.”
As part of a “package approach” to climate change, Prentiss explained that the state government should encourage municipalities to pursue climate-friendly initiatives while also developing a strategy to create green jobs and educational programs for those fields. She added that she would support measures similar to legislation Maine passed last year that committed the state to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
Prentiss said innovations she has seen in emergency response may offer solutions to reduce violence in policing, including alternative methods of public safety like dispatching mental health counselors rather than traditional first responders in certain situations.
“There was a percentage of our calls where people didn’t need a 911 ambulance, but they needed help [or] they needed a primary-care function,” she said.
Timothy O’Hearne
O’Hearne, a Charlestown resident, ran unopposed in the Republican primary. In 2018, he had an unsuccessful bid for Sullivan County’s register of probate, according to the Valley News.
O’Hearne could not be reached for comment.