A Charlestown man was in critical condition Thursday afternoon after being involved in a motor-vehicle crash in Keene that morning, according to police.
Shawn Davis, 56, was left with "serious and potential grave injuries" and was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Keene police said in a news release.
Based on eyewitness testimony and evidence at the crash scene, police believe Davis' pickup truck rolled over at least once after veering off an exit ramp from Route 9 west at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to the release.
Davis is believed to have lost control of the vehicle while exiting Route 9 west onto the southbound portion of Routes 9, 10 and 12. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, landing a short distance away, when it rolled over, police say.
Keene police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Keene police Lt. Jason Short at 357-9813. Information can also be provided anonymously at the Keene police website.