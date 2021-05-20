CHARLESTOWN — Dean Bascom says tending to his 144 Katahdin sheep is taxing work, requiring him to regularly move temporary fencing that surrounds the flock as it drifts between different pastures at Bascom Farm in Charlestown.
"There's a lot of labor involved with putting the fences out, moving the sheep and picking up fences," said Bascom, 73, who started the farm in 2017 with his wife, Donna.
With the help of a recent $5,000 grant from American Farmland Trust (AFT), a national nonprofit that preserves agricultural land, that work may soon be much less demanding.
Bascom said the South Hemlock Road farm, which raises and sells lamb and also produces vegetables and sap for maple syrup, will use that funding to install permanent fencing around 10 acres of its pastures. The new fence will help keep the sheep in and predators — like coyotes — out, while also saving Bascom the trouble of moving it with the flock, he said.
The AFT grant is part of a $132,000 disbursement from the organization's New England Farmer Microgrants Program to 28 farms in the region, it announced in a May 11 news release.
Without that funding, Bascom said, the cost of building a permanent fence — about $20,000 — would be too expensive. The AFT grant will help cover the fencing materials, though, and he plans to do much of the installation himself, rather than hiring contracted labor, to keep costs down.
Established last year, the New England Farmer Microgrants Program seeks to address several issues facing area farmers, including limited access to land and resources to expand production, according to the May 11 news release. In 2020, the microgrants program provided $181,000 to 41 New England farms.
This year, AFT asked local agricultural and land-conservation nonprofits to nominate farmers to apply for its grants, according to spokeswoman Emeran Irby. Two-thirds of that funding was awarded to farmers who are Black, Indigenous or other people of color, she said.
Bill Fosher, a member of the Cheshire County Conservation District, which helps protect local land and water resources, nominated Bascom Farm for a microgrant, according to Bascom.
Bascom intends to install the new fence by the end of October, explaining that the work must be done within a year to secure AFT's funding.
"The grant is a great help," he said. "Without the additional money, we wouldn't be able to implement the fencing plan."
Among other grant recipients, Normanton Farms in Litchfield plans to buy a stump grinder, and Scruton's Dairy in Farmington will purchase a new mower to increase its field acreage.
“Small grants like this that cover farm equipment, infrastructure, and costs associated with getting onto land or transitioning farmland are pretty rare," AFT's New England program manager, Jamie Pottern, said in the news release. "And farmers’ time is precious. We tried to keep the process simple and focus on providing as much financial support as we could directly to the farmers.”