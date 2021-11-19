CHARLESTOWN — Two women died following a single-car crash on Claremont Road (Route 12A) Thursday afternoon, police said.
Ginger King, 73, of Claremont was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near Old Springfield Road, Charlestown police said in a news release Friday.
Sally Michaud, 70, of Unity was taken after the crash to Springfield (Vt.) Hospital and then to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where she later died, police said.
According to the news release, King had been driving the 2016 Toyota RAV4, which left the road and struck a tree. Michaud was a passenger in the car.
Charlestown police had not identified a cause of the crash as of Friday afternoon. Lt. Jonathan Graham, who is investigating the incident, was not available for more information.
Fire crews from Charlestown and Springfield, as well as Golden Cross Ambulance in Claremont, responded to the crash.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Lt. Graham at 603-826-5747 or jgraham@charlestown-nh.gov.