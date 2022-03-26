CHARLESTOWN — The town has been awarded $4.3 million in state and federal funds to improve water quality and reliability, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services announced Thursday.
The town will use the money to improve the interconnection of the Charlestown Water System and the North Charlestown Water System to address arsenic levels in the latter system’s wells, NHDES said in a news release. Those arsenic levels are above the state-recommended limit, according to a public notice issued by the town in October. The notice adds that the arsenic levels weren’t an emergency, but ingesting contaminated water over many years could lead to health problems.
Additionally, the town will build a booster pump system to address low-pressure areas in the North Charlestown Water System, the release says.
On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu and the N.H. Executive Council approved $4,289,000 in grant and loan funds to improve water infrastructure in Charlestown. Of that money, $1,286,700 comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the remaining $3,003,300 from the NHDES Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund, according to the release.
Charlestown is eligible for principal forgiveness, according to the release, and the amount of forgiveness will be determined when the project is complete.
The state revolving loan fund has a certain amount in subsidies it must give out, according to Erin Holmes, the ARPA coordinator for NHDES. The forgiveness amount is determined by an affordability index, which is calculated by dividing the water user rate by the town’s median household income. The town will have 20 years to pay off the remainder of the loan, Holmes said.
ARPA is a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill aimed at advancing the country’s economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Charlestown’s project is the first of 232 infrastructure projects in the state to receive final approval of ARPA funding, according to the release.
“We are tackling clean drinking water issues head-on,” Sununu said in the release. “We are making strategic, life-saving improvements to our state’s water infrastructure and these one-time investments will benefit Granite Staters for generations to come.”
Holmes said she expects the project to begin in late spring.