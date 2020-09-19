A Keene man is charged with several felonies that allege he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle on July 4 in Winchester.
Nicholas A. Moody, 35, of Keene, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of reckless conduct and one count of conduct after an accident.
The charges were handed up recently by a Cheshire County grand jury. They allege Moody drove recklessly and struck a pedestrian, identified in court documents as K.M., who suffered a fracture of the distal fibula.
Prosecutors also accuse Moody of leaving the scene without giving K.M. his information.Paul Cuno-Booth can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1409, or pbooth@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @PCunoBoothKS