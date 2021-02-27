A Cheshire County man has been charged in connection with a crash in Keene last month that injured a pedestrian.
Joseph Hinz, 37, faces a felony charge of conduct after an accident alleging that he fled the scene. He is also charged with failure to yield, a violation-level, or noncriminal, offense. Court records list Hinz as living in either Keene or Walpole.
Around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 10, the pedestrian, Bobbi-Jean Neely, 26, of Keene, was struck by a pickup while crossing Winchester Street on the Ashuelot Rail Trail, Keene police Lt. Jason Short said at the time. Short said she suffered a broken leg, fractured pelvis and concussion.
Short told The Sentinel that the driver left the scene, but came to the police department the next morning to report he had struck a pedestrian on Winchester Street. Short did not identify Hinz at the time but said he was cooperating with police.
Hinz was arrested Jan. 20, according to court records, and indicted on the felony charge Monday. An indictment is a means of charging someone with a crime and is a standard step in felony cases.