Ceara Comeau, an Acworth native who has written 10 novels, is starting a new chapter in her passion for storytelling.
In collaboration with Chester-based filmmaker Killarney Traynor, Comeau has launched Book Sisters Productions, a company that focuses on independent authors turning their books into film.
The company's debut series, "The Sadie McAllister Files" — written and directed by Traynor — is filming this summer, to be released on YouTube in the fall, according to Comeau.
The series, about a young girl with supernatural powers, is slated to have six episodes between five and eight minutes each.
Adaptations of Comeau's middle-school short stories "Amber Oak Mysteries" — which she described as a "Nancy Drew meets [The] Twilight Zone kind of genre" — are also in development.
"It's a dream come true for me," Comeau said of her work being adapted.
Although the films will be posted for free on the Book Sisters Productions' YouTube channel, Comeau said they hope to monetize "Amber Oak Mysteries" as the company grows.
And she said they would be open to collaborating with other independent authors in the future.
These days, Traynor said, filmmaking "is the easiest it's ever been," giving independent creators the opportunity to pursue projects on their own.
"I'm just really, really lucky that we live in the time that we do, because anybody can make a film now," she said. "Anyone could scratch the itch."
Where it all began
"It was kind of one of those unexpected starts," said Comeau, a graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School.
The idea for Book Sisters Productions was born last June at a small book event in Newington, at which Traynor asked Comeau to share a table.
The pair talked about past experiences with filmmaking and hopes for future projects.
Traynor has worked in various realms of the film industry, including writing, directing and acting. She is also the author of seven novels, mostly within the supernatural and mystery genres.
She expressed that she was looking to get back into filmmaking after the company she has been working for closed down and she had difficulties finding work due to the pandemic.
"I was without an outlet," Traynor, 39, said. "I didn't realize how much I loved working on filmmaking until it stopped."
As the conversation progressed, Comeau suggested a filmmaking partnership.
"I told her, who better to put our films into production than us," Comeau, 29, said.
By the end of the day, Book Sisters Productions was getting started.
Last year's book event, however, was not their first meeting.
Comeau said she first met Traynor at a similar event near Portsmouth more than four years ago. At the time, Comeau was just starting to make public appearances as a professional author and marketing her work.
Similar to last year's event, Comeau and Traynor were assigned to the same table, and discussed their individual goals as creators.
The connection was instant, Comeau noted.
"There was a little voice in the back of my head saying, 'This is the one you're gonna want to partner up with if you ever get into film,' " Comeau said. "I don't know if you'd call it a divine moment, but it was one of those calling moments."
'I never looked back'
Both women got their start with writing and filmmaking at a young age.
Comeau, who now lives in Claremont, said her interest in writing started in middle school as an outlet to escape the bullying she was experiencing. Through her stories and their main character, Amber Oak, she was able to speak up for herself in a way she couldn't in real life.
She said writing and filmmaking have always intersected in her mind.
"[Writing and filmmaking] were one and the same," Comeau said. "A lot of writers just stick with writing, and a lot of filmmakers just stick with filming, but I'm like ... why not be able to do both?"
Growing up, she would act out scenes from her stories in her parents John and Charlotte's backyard. Even now, she said, she writes stories while also considering what they would look like on screen — which she said helps her write better.
Her passion for filmmaking took off after making two short films with her cousin Gwen in 2015.
"I never looked back," she said. "I love[d] this concept of like, 'I could do this one day.' "
Similarly, Traynor's interest in filmmaking and directing started in the family. When they were homeschooled growing up, Traynor said she and her siblings would direct their films.
"It was a hobby that I never lost interest in," she said.
After spending close to a decade building a career for herself, Comeau said she has begun to learn the value of patience.
And for aspiring writers, filmmakers and creators, she has a few words of advice: "Be patient with yourself."
"Give yourself time, give yourself patience, enjoy what you're doing," she said. "Don't worry about deadlines, because the thing is, if you enjoy what you're doing, it will show in your work."
