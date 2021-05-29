Even a spate of dreary weather Saturday couldn’t dampen excitement for the opening of Chaos & Kindness, a retail store operated by the band Recycled Percussion, in downtown Keene.
Fans of the New Hampshire-based group stretched nearly two blocks from the 18 Main St. shop before its 10 a.m. opening, according to Lisa Steadman of Troy, who said someone passed around blueberry muffins from Timoleon’s Restaurant to nourish the crowd. Scores of people filed inside when the store opened its doors, with others still waiting in the rain for a chance to enter.
The store's Main Street location — the former Creative Encounters, which closed earlier this year after owner Karen Lyle retired — is Recycled Percussion’s second retail shop. The flagship Chaos & Kindness, in Laconia, opened in 2019.
The band chose the Elm City for its newest store in March after also considering Merrimack, North Conway and Portsmouth.
Recycled Percussion founder Justin Spencer called the decision to come to Keene “a homecoming, of sorts,” since the band has performed at the city’s Pumpkin Festival, The Colonial Performing Arts Center and in local schools.
“Over the last 25 years, we have this great, fantastic, romantic relationship with Keene,” he said Saturday, in between greeting patrons with fellow band members Ryan Vezina and Tony Zane.
The group created its Chaos & Kindness brand to inspire people to “always be kind, inspire others and live life to their fullest potential all while having fun in this often chaotic world,” according to a news release announcing the store’s opening.
Awash in vibrant colors, the retail store sells brand merchandise — including clothing, drumsticks and stickers — while also offering games like Skee-Ball and mini basketball. A large portion of the 3,000-square-foot space in Keene is dedicated to an “Inspiration Station,” where visitors can watch and share content focused on mental health, according to the news release.
That commitment to social activism will be a significant part of Recycled Percussion’s work in Keene, according to Spencer.
Chaos & Kindness plans to launch a project that aims to connect area youth and elderly populations, he said, and it also wants to support local businesses. The group’s efforts will include working closely with residents with disabilities, too, Spencer said.
“A lot of things that we’re going to try to do here are going to be community-driven,” he said.
Steadman, the Troy resident, said she is particularly excited about Recycled Percussion’s local presence because her son, Max, 9, has Down syndrome.
She brought Max and her two other children, Adalie and Noah, to the Chaos & Kindness opening Saturday and said she was thrilled that Jimmy Melchionna, a friend of the band who has Williams syndrome and goes by “Jimmy Luv,” greeted Max heartily. Steadman, a volunteer for Monadnock Developmental Services, a Keene-based nonprofit that helps area residents with disabilities, said she’d like to see if that organization can collaborate with Chaos & Kindness.
“I’m hopeful that we can get involved with them,” she said.
Other people at Chaos & Kindness said they were drawn to the store’s opening as fans of the band, which performs using buckets and other household items, and appeared on season four of the NBC television show "America’s Got Talent." The band produces its own show airing on WMUR, also named "Chaos & Kindness," which it's filming for this weekend in Keene, according to the band's Facebook page.
Brianna Trombi, a Westmoreland resident, saw Recycled Percussion perform at Keene High School when she was a student in the mid-2000s, she said. On Saturday, Trombi and her son, Brady, 9, said they were excited to welcome the group back to the region.
Brady, who knows of the band from his mom, said he plans to see them in concert for the first time June 26 at the Cheshire Fairgrounds venue Northlands.
Chris Brown of Richmond learned of Recycled Percussion more recently but said he was attracted to the group’s passion for community work.
“They’ve got a great message,” he said. “… They inspire a lot of people.”
Brown’s message for the band Saturday? “Keep doing what you do.”
Noting the long line outside Chaos & Kindness, Spencer credited the brand’s staff and volunteers for having “taken our vision and made it come to life.” The energy in the Keene store Saturday validated its expansion to the city, he said.
“We knew Keene was the right place for us, but this just further I think exemplifies that we made the right decision."