Chaos and Kindness, the retail store operated by the band Recycled Percussion, will open its downtown Keene location Memorial Day weekend, the group announced Tuesday.
Recycled Percussion wrote in a Facebook post that the shop at 18 Main St. — the former location of Creative Encounters, which closed earlier this year after owner Karen Lyle retired — will open Saturday, May 29.
“When we narrowed 25+ potential cities down to one, we arrived in the town of Keene, NH,” the post reads. “With all its beauty and the incredible people, it’s about time to open the curtains to our new store and experience.”
The band announced in March that Keene would be home to its second Chaos and Kindness location, beating out Merrimack, North Conway and Portsmouth, which were also finalists in the band’s selection process. The flagship Chaos and Kindness store opened in 2019 in Laconia, selling branded apparel, accessories and other items.
Chaos and Kindness was launched by Recycled Percussion founder Justin Spencer, along with fellow band member Ryan Vezina. According to the brand’s website, the goal is inspiring people “to be kind and to live life to its fullest in this often chaotic world.”
In the Facebook post Tuesday, the band said it will announce a full schedule of opening events soon, adding that it will be “launching an entire summer line of clothing and awesome C&K branded items.”
“We have big surprises in store over the next 12 days as we lead up to Memorial Day weekend,” the post reads. “We are beyond excited to see you all come and enjoy our creation of chaos, kindness and community!”
A spokesperson for the store could not be reached immediately Wednesday morning to provide the hours for the new Keene location.