Keene is about to get a little more chaotic, and a little more kind.
On Tuesday morning, Recycled Percussion announced the city had been selected for the band’s second Chaos and Kindness location. The city was one of four communities under consideration for the retail store, the others being Merrimack, North Conway and Portsmouth.
“The town we have chosen may not generate the income some of the other places could, but the community, [its] people, [its] heart and [its] need for us seemed to stand out,” the band wrote in a Facebook post. “For that reason we have chosen Keene, NH to put our efforts, our money, our chaos & most importantly bring our kindness to.”
“Chaos and Kindness” was launched by Recycled Percussion founder Justin Spencer, along with fellow band member Ryan Vezina. The flagship Chaos and Kindness store opened in 2019 in Laconia, selling branded apparel, accessories and other items. According to the brand’s website, the goal is inspiring “people to be kind and to live life to its fullest in this often chaotic world.”
Recycled Percussion has a strong base in the Keene area, as demonstrated when the group rolled through the Elm City last September during a record-breaking “parade performance.” The band toured the state from a flatbed, performing in 14 New Hampshire communities over a 15-hour period.
When fans heard Keene was being considered for the second Chaos and Kindness location, several gathered to create signs urging the band to “Pick Keene,” which were hung throughout the downtown area when band members came to visit Friday. They reached out to downtown businesses to see if they would consider hanging signs in their storefronts, and many did, according to Dorrie Masten, owner of the Pour House.
“This is going to be so great for Keene,” she said Tuesday after hearing the news. “They will put more awareness to helping others. It’s easy to say that we’re going to help someone, or that Keene should have this or Keene should have that, but they make things happen.”
In its Facebook post, Recycled Percussion says it envisions the store as a place where the community can connect, particularly local youth and senior citizens. And while they haven’t settled on a space yet, the band says it’s planning to have the new location open by spring.
The group is also seeking input for ways they can connect with the community. Feedback and ideas can be sent to keene@chaosandkindness.com.