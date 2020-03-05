Ross Gittell, chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, plans to step down from the post this summer to lead Bryant University, college-system officials announced Wednesday.
Gittell, who has been chancellor for nine years, will assume his new role as president of the Smithfield, R.I., university July 1.
The Community College System of New Hampshire includes River Valley Community College, among six other institutions. River Valley is based in Claremont but also has an Elm City center on the campus of Keene State College.
“My years at the Community College System will always count among the most meaningful of my life,” Gittell said in a prepared statement. “I will never lose the appreciation for the community college mission and the students we serve, and the colleges’ positive impact on New Hampshire’s economy and quality of life.”
College-system officials say trustees will create a leadership-transition plan and ready a search for the next chancellor.
— Sentinel Staff