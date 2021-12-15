It’s as if the Monadnock Region has joined an online-dating service. First, it needs an attractive profile.
For help creating that identity, part of an effort to draw more people to the Monadnock Region, the local chamber of commerce is seeking community input.
Last week, the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber launched an online survey where residents and workers can share why they find the area attractive. A national marketing firm the chamber has hired will use those responses to develop a regional brand, the organization announced in a news release — the first step in a campaign meant to secure the area’s long-term economic stability.
The chamber will then incorporate that brand into various marketing materials for the region in the coming years, according to project manager Julie Schoelzel.
“The community’s input will ensure the brand reflects what is special, distinctive and true about the region,” Schoelzel said in the recent news release. “It’s also an opportunity to express what you feel is missing from the region — a benefit not only to the brand but also to our work as a Chamber.”
The survey, which asks respondents about their roots in the Monadnock Region and their perception of the area, can be found at www.brandingmonadnock.com. It will be available until early January.
Formally known as the Promoting the Monadnock Region Initiative, the marketing campaign aims to draw visitors, workers, students and young families to southwestern New Hampshire, chamber officials have said. The Keene-based organization has been awarded $300,000 in federal funding and has raised another $100,000 from local donors to support that project.
Earlier this month, county officials requested $500,000 in additional federal funds to supplement the chamber’s marketing campaign. That money would primarily be used to help the organization hire a tourism coordinator and create a strategic plan for bringing people to the area.