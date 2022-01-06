Luca Paris, president and CEO of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber, points to Peter Hansel in the crowd after Hansel is announced as the chamber’s 2021 Citizen of the Year during the group's annual gala Thursday night.
Peter Hansel, the 2021 Greater Keene & Peterborough Citizen of the Year, hugs 2020 winner Jane Shapiro after she introduced him at the chamber's annual gala Thursday night.
Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber President and CEO Luca Paris welcomes guests — both virtual and in-person — to the chamber's annual gala Thursday evening at Showroom in Keene.
Comedian Jimmy Dunn performs during the second half of the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber Gala on Thursday night.
The Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber treated its annual gala Thursday night like a TV show, broadcasting to the wider community from the Colonial Performing Arts Center's Showroom.
And the stars of the show were the winners of the chamber's 2021 awards — Peter Hansel as the Citizen of the Year, The Monadnock Food Co-op as the Windsor Brooks Business of the Year and the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, which was recognized with a special Presidents Award.
In front of a scaled-down studio audience of about 50 people, Chamber President and CEO Luca Paris hosted the virtual gala.
Hansel, whose family business Filtrine Manufacturing Co. in Keene won the chamber's business of the year award in 2017,received the 2021 Citizen of the Year Award. The chamber presented the award to Hansel — who has served on more than 20 local organizations and boards, working on issues ranging from the environment to low-income housing — with a surprise ceremony in his driveway that was recorded and shown during the event.
The Presidents Award, which is not given every year, but which Paris said couldn’t be overlooked in a year when “our community stepped up like no other time in history,” went to the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network for the group’s mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The organization has held 30 local clinics throughout the region, with aid from more than 300 volunteers.
The Monadnock Food Co-op won the Windsor Brooks Business of the Year Award. A video highlighted the member-owned co-op, which sells products made from more than 350 local farmers, brewers, makers and makers.