CHESTERFIELD — The Pond Brook Road home that for years hosted an extravagant community holiday lights display has been sold, as its longtime owner, the Chakalos family, looks to unload multiple properties in town.
A daughter of John Chakalos, the wealthy real-estate developer and Keene native whose 2013 slaying has never been solved, confirmed the sale to The Sentinel, saying “it was time.”
Chesterfield property records show Stewart Reed bought the 88-acre estate at 140 Pond Brook Road for $3.7 million late last month. The six-bedroom home — known as The Farm — features a tennis court, indoor pool and putting green, according to a property listing.
Each winter for about a decade, John Chakalos and his late wife, Rita, opened the grounds to the public for a dazzling display of 6 million holiday lights that also served a philanthropic purpose. The collection of Christmas trappings grew over the years as Chakalos added new items to celebrate his favorite holiday, according to his daughter, Valerie Santilli.
“It got to the point where his whole yard was filled with decorations,” she said.
Santilli said the lights show started when her parents, who primarily lived in Connecticut but spent the holidays up north, invited kindergarten classes from Chesterfield School to see the display. They later opened it to the public, she said, and the drive-thru event became a Christmas tradition.
“It meant so much to the town because there was nothing like that in the area,” she said. “… It was just something that everyone would look forward to.”
The lights display took on even greater importance from its partnership with Joan’s Food Pantry in Chesterfield, as visitors were invited to bring a monetary donation or non-perishable food item for that group.
Valerie Starbuck, a pantry volunteer who helped find people to work at the lights show, said the nonprofit usually received thousands of dollars and more than 1,000 bags of food from that event each year. John and Rita Chakalos spoke with the volunteers at the end of most nights to see how much had been given, Starbuck said.
“They were always eager to know that Joan’s would have an ample supply of cash and food going into the new year,” she told The Sentinel in an email. “… Given the Chakalos’ generosity, Joan’s Pantry was able to keep its shelves filled throughout the winter months and into the Spring without any additional fundraising.”
Traffic for the lights show stretched half a mile at times, Starbuck said, as pantry volunteers braved the elements. Still, she wrote, the event “was such a wonderful and heartwarming effort that no one seemed to mind the bitter cold.”
The lights display was held for the final time in 2013 — the same year John Chakalos, 87, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in his Windsor, Conn., home — though a nativity scene at the Chesterfield property was still visible to passersby the following year, according to Santilli.
Despite living out of state, the family spent a good deal of time in Chesterfield when her parents were alive, Santilli said. The Pond Brook Road home was a place for her sisters to gather and bring their children, she said.
The three living Chakalos sisters donated nearly everything in the house — including its Christmas decorations — into local communities before the sale, Santilli said.
“We were in a place in our lives where it was time to move on,” she said Thursday. “We did so happily, and it made us feel better about the decision when we were able to give back to the community everything that had been accumulated in the house.”
Mystery has surrounded the family since John and Rita Chakalos died within a month of each other in late 2013, the latter of breast cancer.
Investigators at one point considered the couple’s grandson, Nathan Carman, a suspect in John Chakalos’ killing, as previously reported. Police said Carman was the last person to have seen his grandfather alive, having had dinner with him the night before he was found dead, according to an affidavit filed in court.
Then, in September 2016, Carman was rescued from a lifeboat 100 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard after spending eight days at sea following an apparent shipwreck. Carman, then 22, said he’d been on an overnight fishing trip with his mother, Linda Carman, who was never found and is presumed dead.
The three surviving Chakalos sisters, including Santilli, accused Nathan Carman in a Keene court of killing his grandfather and mother, and sought to block him from potentially inheriting millions of dollars from John Chakalos’ estate. (That estate was worth $44 million when Chakalos died, with just over $20 million available for distribution to beneficiaries after accounting for a range of expenses, The Sentinel reported previously.)
But a New Hampshire judge dismissed the sisters’ lawsuit in 2019, ruling that he didn’t have jurisdiction over the case because Chakalos hadn’t re-established permanent residency in the state.
Carman, who a federal judge said “made improper and faulty repairs” to the fishing boat that contributed to its sinking, has repeatedly denied involvement in the deaths of his grandfather and mother. A Vernon, Vt., resident as of 2019, he has never been charged in connection with either of their deaths.
Santilli, the executor of Chakalos’ estate, declined Thursday to share any developments in the situation with her nephew.
In addition to their Pond Brook Road home, the Chakalos family recently sold two properties on Spofford Lake that used to comprise parts of the Spofford Hall complex.
Plans to create single-home lots on that land, where Chakalos built the upscale drug and alcohol rehab facility in 1980, were introduced at least 16 years ago but slowed by legal battles until getting final approval in June 2020. Spofford Hall, which closed in the 1990s, has since been demolished to make way for five new lakefront lots.
Nine A LLC, a real estate company the Chakalos family owns, sold one of those properties in August and another in November, property records show. The company still owns the other lakefront lots and close to 90 acres across Route 9A, some of which had parking and septic services for Spofford Hall, the records show.
Chakalos, who was born to Greek immigrants, “had this affinity” with Spofford Lake after spending time there as a child selling fruit and blocks of ice to residents and visitors, according to Santilli. The family used to get together at Spofford Hall for parties in the summer and ice skating in the winter, she said.
The recent subdivision, Santilli noted, was her father’s longtime objective.
“It was just carrying out what he always started,” she said.
That was also behind their decision to donate the contents of the Chakalos family’s Pond Brook Road estate — a nod, Santilli said, to her parents’ philanthropic efforts. John and Rita Chakalos gave to many local organizations, including Camp Spofford and the Greek Orthodox church in Keene, and were quick to help people in need, their daughter said.
“Since my parents’ passing, my sisters and I have done the best to do what we think they would have done,” she said.