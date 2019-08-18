A storm caused Cheshire Medical Center to lose power Saturday night, an official with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said.
Power went out around 8:30 p.m., and the generators kicked in, according to Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokeswoman Audra Burns, who guessed the outage was due to the thunderstorm that hit the area briefly at the same time.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is an affiliate of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System.
Power returned by 5:30 a.m. Sunday, but Burns said some IT problems persisted throughout the day.
Patients with stroke or head trauma were diverted to other hospitals Sunday, but care within Cheshire Medical Center was uninterrupted, Burns said.
She confirmed Sunday night that the hospital was no longer diverting patients.