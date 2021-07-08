After six years at the helm of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, CEO and President Steve Camerino will be stepping down to take over as the CEO of a regional law firm.
Camerino will leave the electric co-op for a top position at McLane Middleton, Professional Association, based in Manchester. Camerino had worked as an attorney at the law firm for 30 years before joining the N.H. Electric Cooperative.
He will replace Cathy Schmidt, who is retiring in August.
During Camerino’s time as CEO, the co-op has started working to increase access to broadband — an initiative that members supported, voting to include broadband expansion in the co-op’s mission. The co-op’s members are primarily in rural parts of the state, which tend to be less well served when it comes to broadband.
The co-op’s board of directors has begun the search for Camerino’s replacement.