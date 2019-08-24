Keene’s public works department asks motorists to avoid the area near the intersection of Court Street and Central Square if possible this coming week, while excavation work is conducted.
The replacement of water and sewer service lines for 32 Central Square — which is slated to wrap up by Friday — will result in a lane shift for traffic at the intersection, and limited on-street parking on Court Street, according to a news release from the public works department. The sidewalk on the east side of the street will also be closed.
Questions can be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.