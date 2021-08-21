The U.S. population grew 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020. New Hampshire’s increased by 4.6 percent.
Cheshire County’s shrunk.
According to census results released this month, the county was one of three in New Hampshire — along with Sullivan and Coos — to lose population in the past decade. Cheshire County’s population fell by 659 people to 76,458, a decline of 0.9 percent.
“Historically, Cheshire County and Keene and the surrounding area have had pretty flat population growth, so it’s not really that surprising that that trend is continuing,” said Keene Mayor George S. Hansel.
Still, he said it’s a concern. “In order to be an economically vibrant and relevant area, you need to have people here to fill the jobs, you need to have people here to exchange ideas and come up with innovative things. We are in dramatic competition with a lot of places for people.”
Statewide, most of New Hampshire’s population gain — 89 percent — came from people moving from out of state, according to Kenneth Johnson, a demographer at the University of New Hampshire. Over the decade, the state had just 6,500 more births than deaths, and deaths exceeded births in each of the past four years.
Johnson noted that the more urbanized counties of Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford grew as a result of both “natural increase” — in which births exceed deaths — and migration.
By contrast, Cheshire and Sullivan counties experienced both natural decrease and more people leaving than moving in. Sullivan County’s population declined 1.6 percent, to 43,063.
Coos County did gain residents through migration, but not enough to make up for its large natural decrease — overall, its population declined more than 5 percent, to 31,268 residents.
The past decade was the first time Cheshire County’s population fell since a slight dip between 1900 and 1910. The county essentially doubled between 1950 and 2010, from about 39,000 residents to more than 77,000.
The U.S. as a whole has a falling birth rate, and more and more counties nationally are starting to see natural decrease, Johnson said. New Hampshire also has an aging population, which means both a higher risk of mortality and fewer women of child-bearing age.
Johnson said migration and natural increase are often related, as people in their late teens and 20s are most likely to move around.
“If an area loses its young adult population, and it does so consistently over a long period of time — I’m talking about decades — it eventually is going to be left with a population that’s, number one, older, number two, doesn’t have as many people in their 20s and 30s, when most of the children are produced,” he said. “And so those things together can eventually lead to natural decline.”
Phil Suter, president and CEO of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber, said population decline can have a “domino effect,” from lower enrollment in schools to companies not having enough workers, or not locating here in the first place.
The Monadnock Region has a lot to attract newcomers in terms of economic opportunity and quality of life, said Suter, who retires at the end of the month. “What the region hasn’t done a particularly good job of over the years is telling people about that.”
The chamber is working on a multi-year effort to brand and market the region to visitors, students, workers and young families.
“We’re not gonna get everybody who wakes up one day and says, ‘I’ve had enough of New York,’ ” Suter said. “They’re not all gonna move here. But as they’re looking at various options, we want to make sure we’re one of the options.”
Todd Horner, senior planner at the Southwest Region Planning Commission, noted that Cheshire County did have one source of growth in the past decade — immigrants from outside the U.S.
International migration led to a net gain of 565 people in Cheshire County from 2010 to 2019, according to the Census Bureau’s annual population estimates. That just wasn’t enough to offset the net loss of about 1,200 from domestic migration.
While the aging population is an issue, Horner said Cheshire County is, at least, not seeing the dramatic population declines that some places are.
“The positive spin would be, Cheshire County is a rural area that has demonstrated a greater level of resilience to that overarching trend than other rural areas,” he said.
The recently released census data, which measure the population as of April 1, 2020, also don’t account for 16 months of changes during the pandemic, when remote work spread and some Americans fled cities for more rural settings. U.S. Postal Service change-of-address data show migration to Cheshire County increased in 2020 compared to 2019, Horner said, though it’s unclear if that trend will hold over the long term.
Creating a “greater diversity of housing options” is key to growth, Horner said. “If we want more people to move to the region, we need to find a place for them to live.”
Hansel agrees.
“I have a lot of confidence in Keene and the surrounding area as being an attractive place to live for a lot of people,” he said. “We have great schools, we have excellent job opportunities and amazing recreational opportunities. But we need to create paths forward for people, and that involves building new housing.”
Hansel is a member of the N.H. Council on Housing Stability, which has set a goal of 13,500 new housing units statewide by 2024. According to the council’s strategic plan, the state suffers from a shortage of both affordable housing and housing more generally, causing rents to rise much faster than renter incomes.
Hansel said he wants to bring local institutions and other municipalities together in the coming months to work toward meeting the Monadnock Region’s housing needs.
“We do need to grow,” he said. “We have hundreds of jobs available and unfilled in the greater Keene area.”
Johnson said a few different characteristics can help a rural area keep its population up.
Places that are attractive retirement or recreation destinations tend to draw more migration. One example is Carroll County, stretching from Lake Winnipesaukee to the White Mountains, which saw substantial natural decrease but more than enough in-migration to make up for it.
“There are probably 300 counties in the United States like Carroll which are recreational or amenity counties which draw lots of retirees, and also people with second homes and so forth who will eventually come and settle there,” Johnson said.
Rural counties also do well when they’re close to a large metro area, he said.
Finally, it helps to have at least a “micropolitan” community — a town of 10,000 to 50,000. Especially for counties that are farther from big cities, a large town can provide some of the same amenities, like a hospital or shopping center.
Johnson said he thinks of rural counties in three categories. Some are likely to do well because of their natural amenities or proximity to a big city. Others, like remote farm counties, are likely to struggle.
“Then there’s sort of a middle group of counties where they have some advantages, and if the local organizations and the local businesses can work together as a regional force, it may be that that makes a difference,” he said.
Cheshire County does have some things going for it, he said, including a central hub in Keene, a higher-education sector and not being too remote.
“It’s one of those counties where it could go either way,” he said. “I don’t think it’s gonna lose half of its population [as] some of the Great Plains counties have. But you know, strong local organizations working together can make a difference in places.”