Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities will require its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the Keene nonprofit announced Wednesday.
All staff members will need to be fully vaccinated against the viral disease by early September, a news release from Cedarcrest says.
"With the growing concerns regarding the resurgence of COVID-19 and the more contagious Delta variant of the disease, we know that implementing this step is crucial to continuing to protect the children who depend on our care," President and CEO Cathy Gray said in the release.
The organization has also modified its plans for allowing visitors in the building and when children can be in the community for field trips or doctors' visits.
Cedarcrest serves people with disabilities from birth to age 21 through a residential program and a school. It currently has 19 children in long-term care, one day student and one short-term stay resident. No children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
More than 80 percent of the staff are already immunized, according to the release.
Cedarcrest officials were not immediately available to provide further details.