An employee of Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities has tested positive for COVID-19, the Keene organization announced Monday.
The staff member was tested for the viral disease and received their results that day, according to Cedarcrest spokeswoman Patty Farmer. She added the employee was not at the Maple Avenue facility Monday, but said she could not specify when they were last on campus, citing employee confidentiality.
Farmer said that per the state's COVID-19 guidance, the staff member is required to isolate for 10 days and have lessening symptoms before returning to work.
Cedarcrest has been operating under strict guidelines since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited visitation, wellness screenings for employees at the start of their shifts, enforced hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment.
The nonprofit organization serves people with disabilities from birth to age 21 through a residential program and a school. There are 20 residents and 86 full-time staff members, according to Farmer.
All staff members are in contact with the children, Farmer said previously. The center is unaware of anyone associated with the facility feeling ill, but all residents and employees will be tested for COVID-19 in coming days, she said.
This is the second Cedarcrest employee to test positive for the viral disease since the pandemic began, with the other positive case reported Aug. 11. No children have tested positive, Farmer said.