Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities is limiting visitation with its residents in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
President and CEO Cathy Gray said Thursday morning that the tightened visitation at the Keene center is standard protocol for any illness threat and the restrictions are no stricter than they would be for any other virus.
"We have a long-standing policy around restricted visitation, so it's not just because of [coronavirus]," Gray said. "It's an effort to keep everyone safe."
The nonprofit organization serves people with disabilities from birth to age 21 through a residential program and a school.
The restrictions — which took effect last week — limit visitation to immediate family only. Family members under 16 years old are not allowed to visit.
Those who can visit will be screened upon arrival, Gray said.
Volunteers who typically work with the children, but are non-essential to the center's overall operation, will stay away until the end of the month and short-term stay admissions will be postponed until later this spring.
Gray added that the center is constantly checking in with its medical director to ensure the proper precautions are in place.
There have been six positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire as of Thursday, two of which have been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the cases have been in Cheshire County.
Coronavirus — and all respiratory illnesses — are spread from person to person through droplets such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing.
Health officials are not recommending the widespread cancellation of community events, such as this week’s town meetings. They emphasized that people who are feeling ill with a fever or mild flu-like symptoms should stay at home. They also stressed the importance of practicing prevention measures such as:
Washing your hands frequently
Avoiding close contact — being within 6 feet — of someone who’s sick
Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
Covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough