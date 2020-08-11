Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene announced Tuesday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee, who has not been at the Maple Avenue facility since Aug. 2, had not been feeling well and was tested for the viral disease this past weekend, according to spokeswoman Patty Farmer.
The center was told of the positive test result Monday, Farmer said, and alerted children's family members and other staff members.
Asked about the staff member's relationship to the patients, Farmer said that "in a facility of our size all staff come in contact with the children."
She added that while the center is unaware of any other staff members or patients feeling ill, all will be tested for COVID-19 in the coming days.
This employee is the first case of COVID-19 associated with Cedarcrest, the center said in a news release Tuesday.
"We are doing all that we can to reduce the risk of exposure to the children and the staff and remain vigilant to uphold all of our protocols and procedures," President and CEO Cathy Gray said in the release.
Cedarcrest has been operating under strict guidelines since March, including limited visitation, wellness screenings for employees at the start of their shifts, enforced hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment.
The nonprofit organization serves people with disabilities from birth to age 21 through a residential program and a school. There are 20 residents and 86 full-time staff members, Farmer said.
Gray said that while the center is working to prevent the virus, it's important others do their part.
"We, like so many others, urge everyone who can stay at home or wear a mask in public to help protect those who are at greater risk for more adverse impacts of the virus," she said in the release. "Our children are among the most vulnerable and they need everyone to help reduce opportunities for transmission."