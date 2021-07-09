Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities has appointed a new leader, after announcing in January its longtime president and CEO is retiring.
Jay Hayston will take over for Cathy Gray — who held the role for more than 25 years — on Sept. 1, according to a news release from Cedarcrest on Thursday.
Hayston is the operating vice president of Seven Hills Rhode Island and Seven Hills ASPIRE! in Worcester, Mass., which serves adults and children with developmental disabilities. He is also an adjunct faculty member at Northeastern University, where he teaches courses in the Doctor of Law and Policy program, the release says.
“Jay’s compassion and connection with the staff and children was obvious during his onsite interviews,” Cedarcrest Board Chair Kathryn Willbarger said in the release. “His passion to support the children and Cedarcrest’s mission was evident to all who met with him.”
Before Seven Hills, Hayston was the director of day services at Walnut Street Center Inc. in Medford, Mass., which also provides support for adults with developmental disabilities.
Hayston has a doctorate in policy and law from Northeastern, a Master of Business Administration from Strayer University in Herndon, Va., and a bachelor’s in psychology from Lesley University in Cambridge, according to the release.
He and his wife, Michaela, will be moving to the Monadnock Region this summer prior to starting his new role at Cedarcrest, which serves people with disabilities from infancy to age 21 through a residential program and a school on Maple Avenue in Keene.
“It is a rare and special opportunity to help guide an organization like Cedarcrest into its next chapter, following a long record of stability and success under Cathy Gray,” Hayston said in a prepared statement. “I am thrilled to work with Cedarcrest’s exceptional children, staff, families, and friends, and to serve as its new President & CEO.”