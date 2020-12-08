For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal face mask use indoors. And Cheshire Medical Center in Keene agrees with the guidance, said family physician Dr. Christopher LaRocca.
He added he believes the recommendation is feasible, as many people are already used to masking regularly.
“If no one were social distancing and using masks regularly, especially as we have moved indoors for the winter, things would be even worse,” LaRocca said in an email. “And make no mistake, with record daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths, things are bad. So we need to work hard to do all we can to minimize the effects of COVID-19.”
The CDC’s new guidance, issued Friday in the agency’s Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report, is the strictest to date and comes when COVID-19 cases in the state and country are at an all-time high.
More than 25,800 people across New Hampshire have tested positive for the viral disease since the pandemic started, and 566 residents have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the state health department. More than 5,380 cases were considered active as of Monday morning.
Nationally, as of Monday, there had been 14,636,914 cases and 281,253 deaths, the CDC reports.
The federal agency is asking people to don a face mask anywhere — not just in public settings, as previously recommended — to help prevent further spread of the virus. The only exception is inside one’s own home, as long as no household members are infected.
Amid a late-fall surge in COVID-19 cases, New Hampshire implemented a mask mandate for public places on Nov. 20, with Keene and several other Granite State communities having adopted their own months beforehand.
The CDC’s latest recommendation is backed by mounting research that shows by wearing a face mask, both the wearer and others are protected from the virus.
“Consistent and correct use of face masks is a public health strategy critical to reducing respiratory transmission of [COVID-19],” the guidance says, “particularly in light of estimates that approximately one half of new infections are transmitted by persons who have no symptoms.”
The CDC recommends wearing multilayer cloth masks or non-medical disposable masks. To be effective, masks should fit snugly on the face and cover the person’s mouth and nose.
Children under the age of 2, and anyone who has trouble breathing or who is unable to remove a mask without assistance, should never wear face coverings, according to the guidance.
The CDC also urges people to limit the number of people they interact with.
“Outside the household setting, close physical contact, shared meals, and being in enclosed spaces have all been associated with an increased infection risk,” Friday’s guidance says.
Kathy Remillard, spokeswoman for the state health department, said the increase in community transmission statewide is due, in part, to people gathering, even if in small groups.
Since the recent rise in cases began several weeks ago, she added, the state health department has also seen an increase in the number of close contacts — someone within 6 feet of an infected person for longer than 10 minutes — that people are reporting during contact tracing.
And though it may feel safe to gather with a close circle, especially when no one is showing symptoms of COVID-19, Dr. LaRocca said it might be putting the community at risk.
“Small indoor gatherings increase the risk because of decreased ventilation and generally more and longer close contact with others,” he explained. “Most people understand that one should avoid contact with others if one is sick. But remember, many people have no symptoms when they are contagious ... and [could] be potentially spreading the virus.”
While it’s difficult to not see loved ones, he added, it could make huge strides in combatting the pandemic.
“Is it hard to keep on with our new reality? Sure,” he said. “But making the right choice will make a difference.”
This article has been updated to correct Kathy Remillard's title.