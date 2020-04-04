As thousands of Granite Staters file for unemployment benefits, New Hampshire officials are urging caution to avoid getting scammed.
A news release issued Friday by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis notes that Employment Security will never send a text asking for information, nor will it ask for credit card information, and it doesn’t partner with any other organizations to process payments of unemployment benefits. Filing for these benefits is free. Anyone who receives a call they’re skeptical of is urged to hang up and call the unemployment assistance hotline at 271-7700 to be certain they’re speaking with a bonafide representative.
Among other advice, the release says people should never give out personal or banking information without verifying who they’re communicating with, open unsolicited emails or attachments, deposit suspicious or unanticipated checks or wire money to strangers.
The release does note that given the volume of activity on the Employment Security’s website and the hotline, representatives have been needing to return calls outside of regular business hours.