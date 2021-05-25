Keene High School students stayed home for classes today, after a main electrical room in the school's basement was flooded Tuesday, according to N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay.
Students and teachers were evacuated Tuesday morning and accessed virtual classrooms that afternoon. Remote learning will continue today, Malay said, with hopes to return to in-person classes Thursday.
"We expect to be powered up sometime before midday today," he said Wednesday morning.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said in a text message that all water and most of the power supply to the building had to be shut off for safety reasons and to allow for further investigation, adding that people were evacuated as a precaution.
Malay said someone saw stream rising in the main electrical room — which has been damaged from the flood — and that person alerted the school's maintenance department, which determined the school needed to be evacuated.
Firefighters were called to the high school on Arch Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Keene Public Works and Keene School District officials were also called to the campus to assess the situation.
Students and staff were not in any immediate danger, according to Malay, but with no water and little power at the school, students were sent home. About 1,300 students attend Keene High, he said.
The cause of the incident is still unknown, Malay said, noting that no evidence was found of any of the school's pipes leaking or bursting.
"We're trying to investigate, in a coordinated effort with the city of Keene, if there might be a waterline underground that might have burst that caused it to seep in," he said.
The cost of the damage and timeline to repair it was also not known as of Wednesday morning, Malay said.
The air quality in the building was measured before students and staff were allowed to re-enter and retrieve their belongings Tuesday as an extra level of precaution, according to Malay.
Students had a shortened lunch period before being released at 12:20 p.m., according to a news release from the district Tuesday.
Keene High Principal Cindy Gallagher praised students and staff for their swift response. Keene High will continue to provide updates, she said in the release.
“While this is yet another disruption to the school year, I am confident that we will continue to march forward and will be communicating what things will look like as soon as we have those details.”
This article has been updated to include additional information from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.